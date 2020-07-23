Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TCPC) to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.32. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($3.11). BlackRock TCP Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 33.37%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.37 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TCPC shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $10,021,000. Cliffwater LLC grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 907,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 126,703 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 677,033 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 26,936 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 562,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 162,400 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $2,701,000. 30.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.41. The firm has a market cap of $558.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 1.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.44%.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It seeks to invest in the United States.

