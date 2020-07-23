Zacks: Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TG Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TGTX) will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the highest is ($0.25). TG Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.42) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.11). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.79) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TG Therapeutics.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,230.27% and a negative return on equity of 2,937.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TG Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 2.47. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.76.

In other news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $141,501.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TGTX. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 14,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TG Therapeutics by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 160,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 83,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.82% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TG Therapeutics (TGTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.