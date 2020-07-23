-$0.32 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report ($0.32) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Splunk’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.43). Splunk posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 206.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The software company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 17.40% and a negative net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $434.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on Splunk from $208.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Splunk from $172.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Splunk from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Splunk from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Splunk from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.71.

In other news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.88, for a total transaction of $3,006,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,907,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $284,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,538,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,261 shares of company stock valued at $16,136,689. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,702,932 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $338,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,988 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $773,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $204.51 on Thursday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $213.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.21.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

