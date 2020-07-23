Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) & MobileSmith (NYSE:NUZE) Head to Head Contrast

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) and MobileSmith (NASDAQ:NUZE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

This table compares Party City Holdco and MobileSmith’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Party City Holdco -46.40% 2.48% 0.38% MobileSmith -698.56% -323.25% -246.92%

This table compares Party City Holdco and MobileSmith’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Party City Holdco $2.35 billion 0.05 -$532.49 million $0.45 3.02 MobileSmith $1.79 million 150.74 -$12.19 million N/A N/A

MobileSmith has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Party City Holdco.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Party City Holdco and MobileSmith, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Party City Holdco 0 4 2 0 2.33 MobileSmith 0 0 0 0 N/A

Party City Holdco currently has a consensus price target of $4.58, suggesting a potential upside of 237.01%. Given Party City Holdco’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Party City Holdco is more favorable than MobileSmith.

Risk and Volatility

Party City Holdco has a beta of 2.9, indicating that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MobileSmith has a beta of -6.08, indicating that its share price is 708% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.7% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Party City Holdco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.0% of MobileSmith shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Party City Holdco beats MobileSmith on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery. As of August 8, 2019, the company operated approximately 900 specialty retail party supply stores, including franchise stores throughout North America under the Party City and Halloween City names, as well as e-commerce Websites principally through the domain name PartyCity.com. Party City Holdco Inc. offers its products through company-owned stores, independent party supply stores, mass merchants, grocery retailers, and dollar stores. It was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Elmsford, New York.

MobileSmith Company Profile

NuZee, Inc. manufactures, markets, and distributes single-serve pour over coffee in North America, Japan, and South Korea. The company provides coffee products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brand names. NuZee, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vista, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.