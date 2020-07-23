Contrasting Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) and Montage Resources (OTCMKTS:MR)

Deep Well Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:DWOG) and Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Montage Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A -0.80% -0.78% Montage Resources 7.77% 6.39% 3.27%

This table compares Deep Well Oil & Gas and Montage Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deep Well Oil & Gas N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A Montage Resources $634.44 million 0.20 $31.76 million $2.29 1.58

Montage Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Deep Well Oil & Gas and Montage Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deep Well Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A Montage Resources 0 2 6 0 2.75

Montage Resources has a consensus target price of $7.49, suggesting a potential upside of 107.41%. Given Montage Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Montage Resources is more favorable than Deep Well Oil & Gas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.2% of Montage Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 55.4% of Deep Well Oil & Gas shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Montage Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Deep Well Oil & Gas has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Montage Resources has a beta of 3.86, indicating that its stock price is 286% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Montage Resources beats Deep Well Oil & Gas on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Deep Well Oil & Gas

Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent junior oil sands exploration and development company in Canada. The company is involved in exploring for, developing, producing, and selling crude oil. It has a 90% working interest in 6 oil sands leases; a 100% working interest in 1 oil sand lease; and a 25% working interest in 2 oil sands leases in the Peace River oil sands area of North Central Alberta, Canada. Its leases cover approximately 37,322 gross acres. The company was formerly known as Allied Devices Corporation and changed its name to Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. in September 2003. Deep Well Oil & Gas, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Eclipse Resources Corporation and changed its name to Montage Resources Corporation in February 2019. Montage Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is based in Irving, Texas.

