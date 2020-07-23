Financial Analysis: ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) & Marathon Oil (OTCMKTS:MRO)

ZaZa Energy (OTCMKTS:ZAZA) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

ZaZa Energy has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its stock price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

81.0% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of ZaZa Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Marathon Oil shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ZaZa Energy and Marathon Oil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ZaZa Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Marathon Oil 4 21 2 0 1.93

Marathon Oil has a consensus price target of $9.78, indicating a potential upside of 68.83%. Given Marathon Oil’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Oil is more favorable than ZaZa Energy.

Profitability

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil 4.98% 1.90% 1.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ZaZa Energy and Marathon Oil’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ZaZa Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Marathon Oil $5.19 billion 0.88 $480.00 million $0.75 7.72

Marathon Oil has higher revenue and earnings than ZaZa Energy.

Summary

Marathon Oil beats ZaZa Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ZaZa Energy Company Profile

ZaZa Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the exploration and production of unconventional and conventional oil and gas assets in the United States. The company's properties include the Eagle Ford East Trend comprising approximately 41,000 net acres in Houston, Leon, Madison, Grimes, Walker, Trinity, and Montgomery counties in East Texas; and Eagle Ford Trend covering approximately 3,700 net acres located in DeWitt and Lavaca counties in South Texas. As of December 31, 2014, it owned 45,000 net acres with proved reserves of approximately 1,011 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. ZaZa Energy Corporation is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved developed reserves totaling 752 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and estimated proved undeveloped reserves totaling 529 mmboe. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

