Comparing Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Washington Prime Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 6.50% 2.25% 0.93% Washington Prime Group 1.99% 1.77% 0.30%

Brandywine Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.0%. Washington Prime Group pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 64.0%. Brandywine Realty Trust pays out 53.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Prime Group pays out 42.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Brandywine Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Washington Prime Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Washington Prime Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 5 1 0 2.00 Washington Prime Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a consensus price target of $13.58, indicating a potential upside of 25.19%. Washington Prime Group has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.93%. Given Washington Prime Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Prime Group is more favorable than Brandywine Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brandywine Realty Trust and Washington Prime Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust $580.42 million 3.19 $34.27 million $1.43 7.59 Washington Prime Group $661.48 million 0.22 $4.27 million $1.18 0.66

Brandywine Realty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Washington Prime Group. Washington Prime Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brandywine Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Brandywine Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Washington Prime Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Prime Group has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats Washington Prime Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, D.C., and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

Washington Prime Group Company Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc. is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S. Washington Prime Group and Shelby's Sugar Shop are registered trademarks of the Company. Trademark and patent registrations for Tangible are currently pending.

