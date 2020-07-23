Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) versus Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Head to Head Comparison

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Grindrod Shipping has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

7.9% of Grindrod Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Seanergy Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grindrod Shipping $331.05 million 0.19 N/A N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime $86.50 million 0.32 -$11.70 million ($12.16) -0.14

Grindrod Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Seanergy Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares Grindrod Shipping and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grindrod Shipping N/A N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime -13.60% -43.89% -4.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Grindrod Shipping and Seanergy Maritime, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grindrod Shipping 0 0 2 0 3.00 Seanergy Maritime 0 1 1 0 2.50

Grindrod Shipping presently has a consensus target price of $11.55, suggesting a potential upside of 256.48%. Seanergy Maritime has a consensus target price of $0.72, suggesting a potential downside of 57.14%. Given Grindrod Shipping’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Grindrod Shipping is more favorable than Seanergy Maritime.

Summary

Grindrod Shipping beats Seanergy Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 8 owned tankers and 2 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Maritime Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

