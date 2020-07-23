Reviewing InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) and Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:DNK)

InterGroup (NASDAQ:INTG) and Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares InterGroup and Phoenix Tree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InterGroup -1.68% -4.55% -0.41% Phoenix Tree N/A N/A N/A

This table compares InterGroup and Phoenix Tree’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InterGroup $74.75 million 0.77 $1.46 million N/A N/A Phoenix Tree $1.02 billion 2.79 -$493.38 million N/A N/A

InterGroup has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Phoenix Tree.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.5% of InterGroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Phoenix Tree shares are held by institutional investors. 69.5% of InterGroup shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for InterGroup and Phoenix Tree, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InterGroup 0 0 0 0 N/A Phoenix Tree 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Phoenix Tree beats InterGroup on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InterGroup

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, five level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center. As of June 30, 2018, it owned, managed, and invested in real estate consisted of 20 properties, which included 16 apartment complexes, 3 single-family houses as strategic investments, and 1 commercial real estate property located in the United States. In addition, the company invests in multi-family and commercial real estate properties; and owns approximately 2 acres of unimproved land in Maui, Hawaii. Further, it invests in instruments, corporate debt and equity securities, publicly traded investment funds, mortgage backed securities, securities issued by REIT's, and other companies which invest primarily in real estate. The InterGroup Corporation was founded in 1965 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Phoenix Tree

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience. Danke was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. For more information, please visit www.danke.com.

