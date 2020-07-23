Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 197.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AGTC. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.41.

NASDAQ AGTC opened at $6.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.03. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGTC. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,485,000. DAFNA Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 223.2% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 801,688 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,925,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

