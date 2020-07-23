Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $316.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays downgraded Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $276.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $331.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.07.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $280.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.41. Biogen has a 12-month low of $215.77 and a 12-month high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.94 by $2.32. Biogen had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 40.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $716,195,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 5.1% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,965,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,051,320,000 after acquiring an additional 776,508 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Biogen by 155.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 730,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,769,000 after purchasing an additional 444,508 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 644.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 480,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,989,000 after purchasing an additional 415,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,043,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,698,000 after purchasing an additional 384,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

