PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of PeerStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PeerStream to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PeerStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PeerStream has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PeerStream stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60. PeerStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

PeerStream Company Profile

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Analyst Recommendations for PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN)

Receive News & Ratings for PeerStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PeerStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Aptiv PLC to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Aptiv PLC to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amgen, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Amgen, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings
Analysts Expect ITT Inc to Announce $0.36 EPS
Analysts Expect ITT Inc to Announce $0.36 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate CMS Energy Co. Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share
Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share
Analysts Anticipate BlackRock TCP Capital Corp to Post $0.30 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share
Zacks: Brokerages Expect TG Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.31 Earnings Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report