PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) Cut to “Sell” at UBS Group

PeerStream (NASDAQ:MVEN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of PeerStream in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PeerStream to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of PeerStream in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. PeerStream has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PeerStream stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.60. PeerStream has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.00.

TheMaven, Inc engages in the software development, building a list of selective, invite-only channel partners, and reaching out to potential channel partners for discussion. It also develops an exclusive coalition of professionally-managed online media channels based on a company developed technology platform.

