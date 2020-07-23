Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) received a €80.00 ($89.89) price objective from investment analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WCH. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €51.00 ($57.30) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.45 ($74.67).

WCH opened at €82.80 ($93.03) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Wacker Chemie has a fifty-two week low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a fifty-two week high of €76.16 ($85.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a PE ratio of -7.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is €63.61 and its 200 day moving average is €58.75.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

