Siemens (FRA:SIE) Given a €122.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Siemens (FRA:SIE) has been assigned a €122.00 ($137.08) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €145.00 ($162.92) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($131.46) target price on Siemens and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens in a report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC set a €105.00 ($117.98) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($101.12) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €115.44 ($129.71).

Shares of FRA:SIE opened at €115.00 ($129.21) on Thursday. Siemens has a one year low of €101.40 ($113.93) and a one year high of €133.39 ($149.88). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €105.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is €97.04.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

