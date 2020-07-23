Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $53.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 37.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVLT. BidaskClub cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommVault Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. CommVault Systems has a 52-week low of $24.26 and a 52-week high of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. CommVault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $272,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,356,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,914,000 after purchasing an additional 36,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

