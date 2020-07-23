Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRNS. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transcat from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

TRNS opened at $28.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.30 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $38.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.72 million. Transcat had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Transcat will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Transcat news, Director Gary J. Haseley acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.20 per share, with a total value of $75,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $686,826. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Transcat in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 13,055 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Transcat by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 160,236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Transcat by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 29,546 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Transcat by 293.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

