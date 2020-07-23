Warburg Research Reiterates “€87.00” Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) has been given a €87.00 ($97.75) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($58.43) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($56.18) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €66.45 ($74.67).

WCH opened at €82.80 ($93.03) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €63.61 and a 200-day moving average price of €58.75. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of €30.04 ($33.75) and a twelve month high of €76.16 ($85.57). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.90.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

