Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TBK. Zacks Investment Research cut Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Triumph Bancorp from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. DA Davidson upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

TBK opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.03 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.04. The stock has a market cap of $646.84 million, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.21.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.21. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $84.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.49 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles A. Anderson bought 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.51 per share, for a total transaction of $752,320.00. Also, Director Richard Loren Davis bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,272,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,082,000 after acquiring an additional 213,753 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 16,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 98,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

