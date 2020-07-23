Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barrington Research

Equities researchers at Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub cut Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

HURN opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -189.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $70.91.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huron Consulting Group will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.15, for a total transaction of $905,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,283.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 2,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,281. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. AJO LP bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 1,122.5% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

