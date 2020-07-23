SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $58.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Barclays started coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.83.

Shares of SWTX stock opened at $37.86 on Wednesday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $49.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of -10.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.50.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SWTX. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

