Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €37.00 by Barclays

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €37.00 ($41.57) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($33.71) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €36.50 ($41.01) price target on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €33.73 ($37.90).

SOW stock opened at €39.90 ($44.83) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Software has a 52-week low of €21.60 ($24.27) and a 52-week high of €37.78 ($42.45). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is €32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 20.36.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Analyst Recommendations for Software (ETR:SOW)

