Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.42% from the stock’s current price.

CHKP has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, May 4th. They set an “inline” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

CHKP opened at $123.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.62. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $130.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.83.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 41.03%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,306,000 after buying an additional 217,043 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $759,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter worth about $325,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,750,000. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

