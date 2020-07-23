Barrington Research Begins Coverage on Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Equities research analysts at Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.89% from the company’s previous close.

LAWS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Lawson Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lawson Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of Lawson Products stock opened at $31.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $277.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Lawson Products has a 12 month low of $24.52 and a 12 month high of $58.28.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $91.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.21%. Analysts expect that Lawson Products will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at $584,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at about $848,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at about $122,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at about $704,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Lawson Products by 9.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 9,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

