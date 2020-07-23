William Blair Reiterates Hold Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UA)

Under Armour (NYSE:UA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by William Blair in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.44.

UA stock opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.56. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $930.24 million for the quarter. Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its stake in Under Armour by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Under Armour by 4.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Under Armour by 12.1% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 31.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

