Teradyne (NYSE:TER) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Teradyne (NYSE:TER) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 21.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Cfra decreased their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Teradyne from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.20.

Teradyne stock opened at $89.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52 week low of $42.87 and a 52 week high of $90.70.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Research analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 30,976 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.62, for a total value of $1,877,765.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,437 shares in the company, valued at $26,759,910.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 25,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $1,577,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,431.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 233.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

