Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Given Hold Rating at Wedbush

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential downside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Snap from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.52.

Shares of Snap stock opened at $23.20 on Wednesday. Snap has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $26.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Snap had a negative net margin of 55.40% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $462.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $143,951.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,712.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 3,877,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $65,135,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,322,882 shares in the company, valued at $929,424,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,321,742 shares of company stock worth $155,652,902 over the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 28,971 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 23,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 940,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 491,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

