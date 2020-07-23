Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

Equities researchers at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.87% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut Franchise Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of Franchise Group stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.33. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $27.49.

In other news, insider Brc Partners Opportunity Fund, purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.65 per share, with a total value of $1,698,750.00. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,005,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,053,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,529,150.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $952,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 1st quarter worth $10,900,000. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 306,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 117,648 shares in the last quarter.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada. The company also facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, such as refund transfer products and personal income tax refund discounting, as well as provides an online digital Do-It-Yourself tax program in the United States.

