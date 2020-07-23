Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.

NYSE CSL opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.00 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,190,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

