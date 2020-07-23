Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Equities researchers at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.01% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $126.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.88.
NYSE CSL opened at $123.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $97.55 and a twelve month high of $169.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,190,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.03% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Companies Company Profile
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.
