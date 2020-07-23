Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $3.50 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 239.81% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.26.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,324,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,288 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 220,776 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 16.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 997,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 141,068 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 509,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 27.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 250,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter.

About Uranium Energy

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

