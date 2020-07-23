HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) Upgraded to Hold at Redburn Partners

HOYA (OTCMKTS:HRGLF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Partners to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of HOYA in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of HOYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HOYA in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HOYA in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HRGLF opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79. HOYA has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $27.71.

