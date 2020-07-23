1Spatial (LON:SPA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.90

1Spatial PLC (LON:SPA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.90 and traded as low as $21.00. 1Spatial shares last traded at $22.00, with a volume of 10,000 shares.

The company has a market cap of $24.31 million and a P/E ratio of -15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 23.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 21.90.

1Spatial Company Profile (LON:SPA)

1Spatial Plc develops and sells IT software products and solutions, and related consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Geospatial and Cloud segments. Its products include 1Integrate for automated data validation, cleaning, transformation, and enhancement for data; 1Integrate for ArcGIS, a solution that ensures the compliance of data for use across the enterprise, as well as provides automated data validation and management for the ArcGIS platform; 1Edit, a spatial vector data editing application; and 1Generalise that automatically creates various smaller-scale data products from large-scale data sources.

