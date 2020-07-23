Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.17

Revolution Lighting Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:RVLT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.17 and traded as low as $0.10. Revolution Lighting Technologies shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 91,550 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

About Revolution Lighting Technologies (OTCMKTS:RVLT)

Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells light-emitting diode (LED) lighting solutions focusing on the industrial, commercial, and government markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers interior and exterior LED lamps and fixtures, including signage and control systems.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

