Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Crew Energy Inc (TSE:CR)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as low as $0.29. Crew Energy shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 127,291 shares.

CR has been the topic of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.30 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.30 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.75 to C$0.30 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$0.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 million and a PE ratio of -0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$38.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$43.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Crew Energy Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crew Energy Company Profile (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

