Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.82

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYB) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.82 and traded as low as $14.81. Kelly Services shares last traded at $14.81, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

The firm has a market cap of $581.44 million, a P/E ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

About Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYB)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

