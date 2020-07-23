Starcom (LON:STAR) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Shares of Starcom PLC (LON:STAR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.85. Starcom shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 282,019 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.

Starcom Company Profile (LON:STAR)

Starcom plc is engaged in the development of wireless solutions for the remote tracking, monitoring and protection of various types of assets and people. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, has four operating segments: sets, accessory, Web and other. The Company has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Starcom G.P.S.

