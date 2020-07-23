Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.70

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.70 and traded as low as $1.83. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1,880 shares trading hands.

CJREF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corus Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $382.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.70.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $262.53 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 9.63% and a negative net margin of 40.05%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

