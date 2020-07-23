Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.18

Real Estate Investors PLC. (LON:RLE)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $42.18 and traded as low as $30.20. Real Estate Investors shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 111,740 shares changing hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Real Estate Investors in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 million and a P/E ratio of 16.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. Real Estate Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

In other news, insider Marcus Daly purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.42) per share, for a total transaction of £68,000 ($83,682.01).

About Real Estate Investors (LON:RLE)

Real Estate Investors Plc is a publicly quoted, internally managed property investment company and REIT with a portfolio of 1.5 million sq ft of predominantly commercial property, managed by a highly-experienced property team with over 100 years of combined experience of operating in the Midlands property market across all sectors.

