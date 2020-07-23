CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $2.49. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 155,000 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPSH. ValuEngine raised shares of CPS Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of CPS Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $31.57 million, a PE ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.40.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.51 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/Internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. Its products are used in applications that involve energy use or energy generation. The company primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; baseplates and housings for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications, as well as in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders used with integrated circuits for use in Internet switches and routers.

