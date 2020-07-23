Hutchison China MediTech (LON:HCM) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $368.22

Hutchison China MediTech Limited (LON:HCM) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $368.22 and traded as high as $440.00. Hutchison China MediTech shares last traded at $428.00, with a volume of 35,386 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 399.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 368.22.

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

