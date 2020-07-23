Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.36

Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $250.36 and traded as high as $276.00. Avingtrans shares last traded at $271.00, with a volume of 25,317 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Avingtrans in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 231.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 250.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.10 million and a P/E ratio of 35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Avingtrans plc manufactures and sells engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, containers, and skidded systems; and fabricated poles and cabinets for roadside safety cameras and rail track signaling.

