Arcontech Group (LON:ARC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $179.82

Arcontech Group PLC (LON:ARC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.82 and traded as high as $211.80. Arcontech Group shares last traded at $207.00, with a volume of 126,071 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Arcontech Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Get Arcontech Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 million and a PE ratio of 23.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 172.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 179.82.

Arcontech Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells proprietary software in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include CityVision, a market data platform for real-time data reception, transformation, and publishing; CityVision Multi Vendor Contribution System, which enables the user to contribute data automatically and simultaneously to various destinations; and CityVision Cache, a real-time data repository.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Arcontech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcontech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.