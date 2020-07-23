Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.28. Aethlon Medical shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 478,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.87.

Get Aethlon Medical alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aethlon Medical stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 9,823.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Aethlon Medical worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

Featured Story: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Aethlon Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aethlon Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.