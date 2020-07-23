Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $4.70. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 86,400 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79.
Schmitt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIT)
Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.
