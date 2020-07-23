Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.13 and traded as high as $4.70. Schmitt Industries shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 86,400 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schmitt Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Schmitt Industries alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.79.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schmitt Industries stock. Corsair Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,339 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.70% of Schmitt Industries worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Schmitt Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMIT)

Schmitt Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells test and measurement products worldwide. The company's Balancer segment offers computer-controlled vibration detection, balancing, and process control systems. Its products comprise Schmitt Dynamic Balance System, which consists of a vibration sensor, a computer control unit, and a balance head; SB-5500, an optional acoustic emission monitoring system (AEMS) control card to monitor the AE signals generated on the grinding machine; process control cards to provide enhanced control of the grinding process; SB-2000, a compact manual balancing system; and AE-1000, an AE control platform, which reduces air machine grinding time.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schmitt Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schmitt Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.