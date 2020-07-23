Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.60. Flanigan’s Enterprises shares last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.13 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.11% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates through Package Stores and Restaurants segments. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food service.

