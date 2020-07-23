Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.13. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.13, with a volume of 20,600 shares traded.

Get Wireless Telecom Group alerts:

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.43 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Wireless Telecom Group stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Wireless Telecom Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) by 106.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,909 shares during the quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH owned 0.12% of Wireless Telecom Group worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets radio frequency (RF) and microwave devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in three segments: Network Solutions, Test and Measurement, and Embedded Solutions.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wireless Telecom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wireless Telecom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.