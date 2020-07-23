Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.26. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 50,400 shares traded.

About Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and electrical batteries with battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ground fault circuit interrupters, and ventilation products.

