Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.04

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as high as $3.05. Highway shares last traded at $2.68, with a volume of 147,400 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Highway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 million, a P/E ratio of -133.93 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.09% of Highway worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

Highway Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

