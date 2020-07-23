Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.15

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $5.49. Lightbridge shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 67,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lightbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

