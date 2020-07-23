Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.15

Posted by on Jul 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lightbridge Corp (NASDAQ:LTBR) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.15 and traded as high as $5.49. Lightbridge shares last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 67,400 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Lightbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $15.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day moving average of $4.15.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR)

Lightbridge Corporation operates as a nuclear fuel technology company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Technology and Consulting. It offers all-metal fuel for operating and new build reactors; all-uranium seed and blanket fuel for existing plants and new build reactors; and thorium-based seed and blanket fuel for existing and new build reactors.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Ashtead Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.29
Ashtead Group Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.29
Avingtrans Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.36
Avingtrans Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $250.36
Arcontech Group Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $179.82
Arcontech Group Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $179.82
Aethlon Medical Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87
Aethlon Medical Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87
Schmitt Industries Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13
Schmitt Industries Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.13
Flanigan’s Enterprises Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00
Flanigan’s Enterprises Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report