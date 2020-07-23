PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $24.79

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.79 and traded as high as $31.78. PAR Technology shares last traded at $31.03, with a volume of 204,000 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PAR Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of PAR Technology in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Roth Capital raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PAR Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $565.99 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.79.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $54.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.22 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.06% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. As a group, analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew R. Cicchinelli bought 2,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $60,008.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,640.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 860 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PAR Technology by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAR Technology Company Profile (NYSE:PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

