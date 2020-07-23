Schneider Electric (EPA:SU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.84

Schneider Electric SE (EPA:SU) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.84 and traded as high as $102.70. Schneider Electric shares last traded at $100.70, with a volume of 944,229 shares.

Several analysts have weighed in on SU shares. Oddo Bhf set a €97.00 ($108.99) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €106.00 ($119.10) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €84.00 ($94.38) target price on Schneider Electric and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €105.00 ($117.98) price target on Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schneider Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.77 ($105.36).

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €95.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €88.84.

Schneider Electric SE provides energy management and automation solutions worldwide. It operates through four businesses: Low Voltage, Medium Voltage, Secure Power, and Industrial Automation. The Low Voltage business provides low voltage power and building automation products and solutions that address the needs of various end markets from buildings to industries and infrastructure to data centers.

